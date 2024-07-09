Real Madrid have accelerated the signing of a ‘can’t miss’ player and hope to wrap up a transfer that will haunt Liverpool as soon as possible, according to reports.

Real Madrid already possess one of the most feared squads in Europe, though are primed to become even stronger. That will be a sobering prospect for their rivals in Spain as well as those seeking to wrestle control of the Champions League away from the club.

Kylian Mbappe has been secured as arguably the greatest free agent pick-up in football history. Bolstering the forward line even further is the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

At the opposite end of the field, Carlo Ancelotti requires a replacement for Nacho Fernandez who elected to bring his 23-year stint with Real Madrid to a close.

Nacho has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah via free agency and a new centre-back at the beginning of his career is being sought.

Real Madrid’s primary target in the position is Lille ace Leny Yoro, though they’re by no means alone in chasing the French sensation.

PSG as well as English heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool have all explored a move.

Lille are resigned to selling Yoro this summer given the player has entered the final year of his contract. Yoro has made it crystal clear he won’t sign an extension.

Lille hope to collect €60m from a sale, though as yet Real Madrid have signalled they wish to pay no more than €40m.

That appeared to open the door for rival suitors, with Liverpool in particular hoping to capitalise.

The Reds have waved goodbye to Joel Matip who left as a free agent on June 30. According to a fresh update from the Athletic, Liverpool retain ‘strong interest’ in the defender.

However, Yoro has already informed Real Madrid they are the club he intends to sign for. Per the latest from both Spain and the Athletic, Real Madrid are about to make Yoro’s dreams come true.

Real Madrid accelerate Leny Yoro transfer

Firstly, the Athletic stated Real Madrid have accelerated their pursuit and there is optimism they can and will close a deal ‘soon.’

That is backed up by multiple other reports out of Spain, with Marca stating Real Madrid believe a deal can be secured with Lille for €40m plus add-ons.

Furthermore, Spanish journalist Mateo Moreto delivered another promising update from Real Madrid’s perspective in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing column.

“Real Madrid have sped up talks with Lille for Leny Yoro, and they are discussing it with Lille at the moment to see if they can find some common ground on a fee,” wrote the reporter. “He wants to go to Real Madrid and is prioritising that.

“The English sides and Paris Saint-Germain know that he is doing so, and it is in some ways similar to Jude Bellingham’s deal. The other teams are offering more, but the preference of the player could be key.

“If it is not this week, then I think by next week we could have news on the deal. Real Madrid need a centre-back and want to move quicker, it depends on the figures involved, but Lille don’t want to lose him for free next summer.

“You never rule anything out, and maybe one of the others puts a lot of money on the table, but right now Real Madrid are favourites, and they are the one trying to move things along.”

Yoro miss will haunt Liverpool

Yoro was previously labelled a ‘generational talent’ by Real Madrid super scout Juni Calafat and his recruitment team.

The label ‘fichar’ was attached to the player, which translates as ‘to sign.’ Per the Athletic, ‘the label means the scouting department advises that the player should be signed regardless of his price or any concerns over how they would immediately fit into the squad.’

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it appears the lure of signing for Real Madrid will prove too difficult to overcome – just as it did with Jude Bellingham one year ago.

