Xabi Alonso about to make FIRST Real Madrid transfer mistake – Florentino Perez should intervene

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has done an extremely good job so far, but he is about to make his first major transfer blunder at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it’s time that president Florentino Perez steps in.

Endrick has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with the Brazil international striker failing to make even a single appearance for Madrid since his recovery from injury. While it was always going to be hard for Endrick to get into the Madrid starting line-up ahead of Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old is behind Gonzalo Garcia in the pecking order.

According to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez met with Endrick’s agents on Thursday afternoon, and the decision has been taken that the striker will go out on loan in the January transfer window.

Marca has also reported that Endrick wants to leave on loan, with ESPN Brasil backing that claim.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that West Ham United are leading the race to sign Endrick on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Alonso told TNT Sports Brasil after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday that Endrick “has to be patient, be prepared, and know that he’s at Real Madrid”, adding that “his time will come.”

That is all good from Xabi Alonso, but Madrid president Florentino Perez needs to intervene and stop Endrick from leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on loan.

It is ridiculous that Endrick, a Brazil international striker, cannot get ahead of Garcia in the team.

Endrick made 37 appearances for Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti last season, scoring seven goals and giving one assist in the process.

If Ancelotti, who is now the Brazil manager, thought that Endrick was good enough to get minutes under him last season, then Alonso should be of the same opinion.

Now, let’s get it right. No one is asking Alonso to play Endrick week in and week out in the starting line-up – even the striker himself would not expect that.

However, it is not fair to Endrick that he cannot even get on the pitch as a substitute when he is fully fit and available.

Endrick cost Madrid €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) in transfer fees, and Perez needs to remind Alonso of that.

There is a case to be made that spending time on loan for the second half of the season at another club would help Endrick become better, but would that help him get ahead of Garcia in the pecking order when he gets back next season?

What if Endrick does tremendously well on loan and then decides that he would like to leave Madrid permanently and not play second fiddle to Mbappe?

Of course, one can point to the likes of Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos going out on loan and coming back to become part of the Madrid first-team squad, but neither has been able to become regular in the starting line-up.

Moreover, Madrid need to have a contingency plan in place should Mbappe get injured.

Yes, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo can play as centre-forwards, but Endrick is a natural number nine and has a lot more experience than Garcia, too.

Sending Endrick out on loan in the middle of a season when Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League would be a mistake.

Endrick is the ‘next Ronaldo’, and Madrid have to make sure that he stays part of the first-team squad and get playing time.

