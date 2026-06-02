Real Madrid reach decision on signing Ibrahima Konate after ‘informal conversations’ with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have decided to sign Ibrahima Konate as a free agent following his departure from Liverpool, according to the Spanish media, with Kylian Mbappe’s role in the potential deal coming to light.

Konate has announced that he will leave Liverpool this summer, with his current contract running out.

Liverpool and Konate had been in talks for months, but eventually the two parties could not come to an agreement.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 30 that Real Madrid have been in talks with Konate’s agents over a possible 2026 summer deal.

Bayern Munich are in talks over Konate, too, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also in touch with the French defender’s camp.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to sign Konate as a free agent.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, Perez ‘is close to finalising a four-year contract with an option for a third year’ for Konate.

The deal for Konate will go through after the presidential elections at Madrid, who already have an agreement in place with Jose Mourinho to return to Estadio Bernabeu for a second spell in charge of Los Blancos.

The report has stated: ‘Konate is not a top-class centre-back, but his physical potential makes him attractive to coaches like Mourinho, who will coach Real Madrid if Florentino Pérez is re-elected, given that the Portuguese manager has always wanted strong defenders capable of winning duels through their physical strength.’

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Kylian Mbappe convinces Real Madrid to sign Ibrahima Konate

Konate plays with Kylian Mbappe for the France national football team, and the striker is said to have played a crucial role in Madrid’s decision.

The report has revealed: ‘He’s a key player for the French national team and a friend of Mbappe.

‘In fact, Kylian, in informal conversations with club officials, has indicated that he would be a good addition to the upcoming sporting project.’

Despite noting that Konate is not a world-class defender, the report outlined the reasons why he would be a decent signing for Madrid.

AS observed: ‘Let’s not forget that he’s coming on a free transfer and we’d only need to agree on a signing bonus.

‘This would avoid having to negotiate a transfer fee with his current club.

‘Real Madrid have already become accustomed to this approach in the transfer market, as they did with other centre-backs like Alaba and Rudiger, or with Trent Alexander-Arnold (although they had to pay Liverpool €10 million so he could play in the Club World Cup), or even with Mbappe himself.

‘The fact that Kylian sees it favourably works in his favor, in that French community in the Valdebebas dressing room where Mbappe, Camavinga and Mendy are also present.’

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