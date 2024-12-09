Real Madrid will make a late decision on whether to hand Vinicius Junior an instant recall to their starting line-up after the Brazilian superstar’s return to their squad was confirmed for Tuesday’s vital Champions League clash against Atalanta – while discussions over his Ballon d’Or snub are still causing debate in his homeland.

The 24-year-old has missed the last four Real Madrid matches after sustaining a biceps femoris injury in the back of his thigh on November 24 and was initially expected to be out of action for at least a month. However, Vinicius Junior has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and, after returning to training last week, the 113-goal star has now been included in their matchday squad for Tuesday’s hugely-important UCL clash against Serie A leaders Atalanta.

Carlo Ancelotti has seen his squad decimated by injuries this season and the recent loss of Vini Jr was another headache the Los Blancos boss could have done without. The reigning European champions have work to do if they are to reach the next phase of the Champions League, and go into this week’s round of fixtures in 24th place, with just six points on the board from 15 available so far.

Now Ancelotti will have to consider whether to risk the player from the start at the Gewiss Stadium, though has at least confirmed the player is now back in contention. It’s not so good though for David Alaba, who will have to wait until the new year before making his return.

“Seeing Vinicius is good news, he has recovered very well. He won’t be ready for Girona, but he will be ready for the Champions League. Alaba has helped us a lot in training, but he needs another month. He will be back in January. The deadline for him is next year.”

Meanwhile, the debate around Vinicius Junior’s Ballon d’Or snub continues to make headlines in Brazil and now one of his country’s most celebrated former stars, Ronaldo Nazario has weighed in on the debate – and named who he thinks should have won the award instead of Rodri.

“Without detracting from Rodri, Vinicius had to win the Ballon d’Or, which has missed a great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world,” Ronaldo told Marca.

“It has nothing to do with Rodri, let it be clear, but Vinicius has been much more decisive last season.”

Somewhat controversially, Ronaldo added: “What am I going to say if the real Ballon d’Or winner is Florentino Perez, he is a father to me. He taught me a lot and gave me everything in the world of football.”

DID YOU SEE? Six clubs Vinicius Junior could jump ship at Real Madrid for: PSG, two Saudi sides…

Vinicius Junior’s importance to Real Madrid underlined

While the absence of Vinicius Junior has allowed Ancelotti to afford more chances to both Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz, neither play carries the same goal threat as the former Flamengo man, who has 178 goal contributions (95 goals, 83 assists) from 282 appearances for Los Blancos.

Prior to picking up his injury, Vinicius Junior has played a total of 22 matches with club and country so far this season – a heavy workload. Since October 9, he completed the full 90 minutes in seven of eight fixtures while managing 75 minutes when netting a hat-trick against Osasuna on the eve of the November international break.

And while Real scored a 3-0 win over Girona on Saturday to close the gap on leaders Barcelona to two points with the capital club also having a match in hand, they did draw a blank against Liverpool in the Champions League and only scored once in a 2-1 loss at Athletic Club.

As a result, it will come as no surprise if Ancelotti decides to risk throwing the player straight back into his starting line-up for the clash in Bergamo, which has become hugely important for Real’s chances of reaching the next phase of the competition.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Saliba future hint; Tchouameni price set

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been handed a blow in their quest to prise William Saliba away from Arsenal after the French defender spoke out over his future.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Los Blancos are keen on a future move for the Gunners defender having reached out to his entourage over a possible move.

However, after attending a community event at a neighbouring Islington school in north London, Saliba has made clear his loyalty to the Gunners and his happiness with life in London.

As far as outgoings are concerned, one man who frequently finds himself being linked with an exit is Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been strongly touted with a 2025 move to Liverpool.

However, reports in Spain now claim PSG are the side most likely to pursue his signature, and with Real Madrid now naming their asking price over a move.

And finally, Real Madrid are also being linked with a surprise move to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian has strongly been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.

How many can you score on our tricky Vinicius Junior quiz?