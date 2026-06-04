Florentino Perez has a ‘trump card’ that will guarantee he wins the upcoming presidential elections at Real Madrid – the €115m signing of the world’s best midfielder, according to reports.

The elections to crown the president of Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, June 7. As you might expect, both candidates – Florentino Perez and Enrique Riquelme – are particularly vocal about blockbuster signings right now.

Perez reckons the arrivals of household names like Jose Mourinho as manager, and Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate in the backline will lead to re-election.

Riquelme, meanwhile, is aiming far higher, though is walking a tightrope after his brazen stunt showing a Real Madrid shirt with Erling Haaland’s name on the back backfired.

Manchester City are now considering legal action, and according to Record in Portugal, Perez has a ‘trump card’ that will blow Riquelme out of the water and sway the voters anyway.

Florentino Perez ‘promises’ Real Madrid will sign Vitinha

It’s claimed Perez has ‘promised’ incoming boss Mourinho that he’ll sign PSG’s Vitinha if he’s re-elected.

The stated claimed: ‘The Real Madrid presidential elections are just around the corner – this Sunday, June 7th – and Florentino Pérez, running for his third term with the club, has promised to offer José Mourinho a blockbuster signing that could even guarantee his re-election.’

The player in question is Vitinha, with the Portuguese finishing third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting and placing as the top ranked midfielder. Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal took first and second spots respectively.

Since then, Vitinha helped Luis Enrique’s all-conquering PSG side go back-to-back in the Champions League.

PSG can reportedly be taken out of the equation by way of a release clause, understood to be worth €115m / £100m.

Adding fuel to this transfer fire are claims made by Cadena SER’s Pacojó Delgado.

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He explained: “If Florentino wants to settle the elections, the announcement of Vitinha would be the final blow. A knockout before Sunday even arrives.

“Do you really think Jorge Mendes wouldn’t make his best player available to Jose Mourinho if possible?”

The Mendes factor could be huge in this instance, with the super-agent representing both Mourinho and their Portuguese compatriot Vitinha.

Real Madrid are known to be hunting a readymade and impactful new midfielder this summer. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodri (Man City), and Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) are also on their radar.

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