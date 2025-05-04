Real Madrid have reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on Rodrygo amid links with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United – though the Gunners are expected to pursue an alternative winger this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

For a good few years now, the Brazilian has been a vital component of Madrid’s success, hitting double figures for goals in his last three seasons.

A happy medium prevailed for Rodrygo when he was on the right, Vinicius Jr was on the left, and Karim Benzema, followed by Joselu, led Los Blancos’ attack.

However, the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain is said to have upset the apple cart when it comes to the 24-year-old.

That has led to reports that Rodrygo is considering leaving Madrid, with the winger said to be ‘saddened’ by his diminishing importance in the team.

Now, Relevo journalist, Javier Rodriguez Pascual, allegedly claims that if Rodrygo does leave the Spanish giants, they want at least €100m (£85m, $113m) for his services.

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about signing him, but Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the exciting wideman. His contract runs until 2028 and after all he has done for the defending La Liga champions, he will not leave on the cheap.

While the Gunners have been credited with interested in Rodrygo, who is a reported United target, Mikel Arteta’s men also have their eyes set on another exciting winger from La Liga.

DON’T MISS: Mikel Arteta ‘admires’ Marcus Rashford; Arsenal stance on shock signing revealed – report

Arsenal’s top winger target

While Rodrygo has come to the fore of late, Arsenal have long been chasing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and he is said to remain their top target.

The 22-year-old snubbed a move to the Emirates last year to stay at his beloved club but speculation is mounting once again that he could be on the move this summer.

For the time being, Williams is focusing on this season but if one of his main goals doesn’t come to pass, a transfer exit could be on the cards.

He told Sport this week: “The dream is to lift the champion’s trophy at San Mamés. I have the opportunity to make history at this club. The dream never ends. I’m 100% focused on tomorrow (Thursday), on reaching the final and winning it.

“I don’t want to look any further. I’m super happy here and… well. I’ve always wanted to feel important here. This is a 10/10 season for me.”

Athletic Club were thumped 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final a few days ago, therefore, Williams’ dream of lifting that trophy is hanging by a thread.

Incidentally, Williams has a relatively affordable €58 million (£48m, $60m) release clause but that could change if he signs a new deal with his boyhood team.

Arsenal latest news: Gyokeres transfer back on, Gunners target Leicester man

👉 Arsenal advancing on game-changing striker signing after rival suitor aborts mission

👉 Gunners eyeing relegated star in shock transfer that won’t come cheap

👉 Arsenal burst into race for elite Serie A forward who’s desperate to move

Which Real Madrid player is worth the most?