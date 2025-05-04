The agent of Benfica star Alvaro Carreras says rumours linking the defender with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United are “pure fantasy”.

The left-back joined Man Utd in 2020 but he never made a first-team appearance, before eventually signing permanently for Benfica last summer.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Red Devils from Madrid, has gone from strength to strength for the Portuguese giants, and that has led to speculation about his future.

After inserting a buy-back option into his contract, Ruben Amorim’s team can re-sign the Spain Under-21 international for £15.3 million (€18m, $20.3m), while Los Blancos are said not to be keen on paying Benfica’s reported £51m (€60m, $67.7m) asking price.

Despite these transfer links, Carreras‘ agent, Gines Carvajal, has rubbished claims that his player could head to Old Trafford or Santiago Bernabeu.

He told A Bola: “I don’t know where this news comes from, everything that is said in it is pure fantasy and, as such, it does not deserve any comment on my part. Carreras is doing very well in Benfica and will continue there.”

Moreover, the report states that Madrid’s plans to sign him for a much lower fee, with the help of United exercising their buy-back clause, is very unlikely.

Real Madrid’s Carreras transfer hopes ruled out

Rumours have surfaced that Madrid would try to persuade United to trigger their buy-back clause and then sign Carreras from them for around £27m (€31.7m, $35.8m).

However, O Jogo, via Sport Witness, points out that FIFA’s transfer regulations block these ‘bridge transfers’, which is described as ‘two consecutive transfers, national or international, of the same player in a period of 16 weeks’.

The governing body has ‘sanctions for the parties’ involved if any of these deals take place, meaning Madrid are unlikely to sign Carreras.

Premier League giants United do not have this same problem but Carreras is said to be very happy at Benfica, with his contract running until 2029.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that they are keeping tabs on the 6ft 1in player but the Portuguese outfit are said to be keen on renewing his deal, partly to fend off interest but also to reward him for his performances.

Moreover, United ended up signing Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu earlier this year so their interest in Carreras might have cooled somewhat.

