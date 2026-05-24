Sporting CP manager Rui Borges has said that it does not come as a surprise to him that incoming Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is interested in taking Morten Hjulmand to Estadio Bernabeu.

Mourinho has a deal in place to return to Real Madrid to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as the manager at the end of the season.

The Portuguese boss was in charge of Los Blancos from 2010 until 2013 and won three major trophies, including LaLiga.

Mourinho is already planning for the summer transfer window, with signing a right-back for Real Madrid a priority, given that Dani Carvajal will leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer when his current contract runs out.

According to COPE, Mourinho has asked Madrid to sign Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP.

Mourinho, who is the manager of Benfica at the moment, has seen Hjulmand very closely.

Sporting CP manager Rui Borges has responded to the rumour now, and he seems to believe that Hjulmand would make Madrid better.

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Morten Hjulmand to Real Madrid rumour addressed

Marca quotes Borges as saying: “Real Madrid’s interest in Hjulmand?

“I see it as completely natural, especially considering the player he is and the excellent seasons he’s had at Sporting.

“He’s a player who features in a lot of matches every year.

“His quality is evident to everyone.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that Real Madrid – or any other top club – would be interested in him or talking about him.

“Like with other players, it’s a sign that the work has been done well.”

Hjulmand has been on the books of Sporting CP since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Italian club Lecce.

The Denmark international has a release clause of €80million (£69m, $93m) in his contract at Sporting CP.

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