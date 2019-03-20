Real Madrid squad left furious after failure to sign Man Utd star

Some members of Real Madrid’s squad were left fuming with their business last summer, which reportedly included failure to sign Romelu Lukaku.

A report from Spanish outlet OK Diario (via the Daily Express) states that the Belgium international was the player that most Real players wanted to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lukaku ended up staying at United and has had somewhat of a resurgence after his early season struggles, netting six goals in his last four appearances across all competitions.

The report states that Sergio Ramos was leading the calls for Florentino Perez to go after the former Everton man, and he wanted the 25-year-old to be the marquee signing that summer.

In the end, they signed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea – a player who now apparently has an uncertain future at the Bernabeu – but senior Los Blancos star believed Keylor Navas.

Zinedine Zidane’s return seems to have thrown the future of a lot of players in the air, with Navas preferred to Courtois in their last game against Celta Vigo.

