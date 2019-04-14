Real Madrid stance forces Man Utd into decision over £110m defender

Manchester United will attempt to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer after being priced out of a move for Raphael Varane, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to improve the quality of his defence, with United having conceded the most goals out of any side in the Premier League top six this season. Koulibaly and Varane were two names near the top of his list of targets, but a development in Madrid means that the Red Devils will be prioritising the former.

According to the Daily Express, Real Madrid are refusing to lower their asking price for Varane from his eye watering £430m release clause. With that in mind, United will be focusing their attention solely on Koulibaly, whose buyout clause is the comparatively smaller sum of £110m.

United have recently been tipped to make a big-money move for the Napoli star, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past few months.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

Recent reports gave the Red Devils a boost in their pursuit, as it was claimed that the player has apparently appointed his brother as his representative, having parted with agent Bruno Satin recently.