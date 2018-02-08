Real Madrid star admits regret over controversial Spurs exit

Luka Modric has apologised to Spurs following his controversial departure for Real Madrid six years ago.

Real Madrid playmaker Modric left White Hart Lane in 2012 to move to the Bernabeu, despite Daniel Levy’s initial refusal to sell the fans’ favourite.

Modric forced the Spurs chairman’s hand by going AWOL in pre-season, with Spurs eventually accepting a bid in the region of £30million.

“My one regret is that I didn’t win a trophy with Tottenham, despite us being a strong team who played good, attractive football,” he told the March issue of FourFourTwo.

“I’m sorry for the way I left. I wish we had parted in a nicer way. I hope fans understand that I followed my dreams.

“I had a fantastic relationship with the people at the club, and also the fans. The whole atmosphere in and around the club at that time was brilliant, and our results were mostly very good.

“We played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, against Real Madrid, and in a League Cup final too.”

Modric is currently in his sixth season at Real Madrid, with the 32-year-old having won three Champions League titles.

‘Do I still follow their results? Yes, when I have time,” he added. “I always enjoy watching Tottenham’s games and I really like what the club has become over the last few seasons.

“They play the kind of enjoyable and attacking football that I like to see, and I definitely think Spurs could win the Premier League title in the near future – they’ve got excellent players.”

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline.