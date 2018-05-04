Real Madrid star completely dismisses Mo Salah as Liverpool’s main threat

Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos has dismissed prolific Liverpool star Mo Salah as “just one of 11 players”.

Real skipper Ramos is ready to go toe-to-toe with the 43-goal attacker in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, but he insists his side haven’t got any special plans for the Egyptian.

He said, as reported by the Daily Mirror: “We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of eleven players we face against Liverpool.

“Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.

“For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear.”

The Spanish giants will be looking to win their third successive Champions League title and Ramos says they are supremely confident ahead of the game against Jurgen Klopp’s men – who have reached the final having started off in the qualifying round way back.

He added: “We can’t be arrogant but we can be confident. We know it is in the DNA of Real Madrid to win the Champions League.

“We are ready to defend our title for a second time — we won’t let it go easily.

“With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final. But they are here because they deserve to be here.

“We know as a team how to play finals — and we will be ready.”