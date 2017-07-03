Real Madrid star considers options as Liverpool, City hover

Isco is having second thoughts over signing a new deal at Real Madrid, amid reports in Spain that both Liverpool and Manchester City have made enquiries for him.

The Spain star is a big favourite of Zinedine Zidane and started the Champions League final win over Juventus ahead of Gareth Bale, with the Welshman nursing a knock.

And while the Merengues want to extend the midfielder’s contract at the Bernabeu, Fijaches claim the player is having doubts over what role he will play under Zidane next season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to stay at the club despite initially asking to leave amid a £13million claim from Spanish authorities over an unpaid tax bill, the report claims Isco feels he could end up playing a bit-part role should the club secure deals for either Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe.

Furthermore, the report claims the player’s agent has been approached by both Liverpool and Manchester City to ask if he would be interested in a move to the Premier League. In addition, it’s reported that Pep Guardiola’s side are leading the chase having lodged a £66million (€75million) bid with Real Madrid for the player.

The reported offer seems a tad high given Isco has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract, but having been in and out of the Real Madrid side since his €30million arrival from Malaga four seasons ago, it’s easy to see why, at 25, the player might be considering his options.

Isco has scored 33 goals in 191 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in the summer of 2013.