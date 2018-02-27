Real star discovers plans to swap him with Liverpool sensation Salah

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has reportedly discovered the club’s plans to try and swap him with Liverpool sensation Mo Salah this summer.

The report from Spain claims that Real president Florentino Perez wants to try and lure the Reds into parting company with Salah by offering Bale as a makeweight in the deal.

The Egyptian has been in stunning form since moving to Anfield last summer, scoring 31 goals and providing 11 assists for Liverpool with more than two months of the season still to go.

And Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Perez thinks offering 28-year-old Bale will help lower any fee that the Reds demand for Salah.

The former Tottenham star looks certain to leave the Bernabeu this summer as Real are ready to revamp their squad after a poor season domestically.

It had been thought that Chelsea star Eden Hazard and prolific Spurs frontman Harry Kane were at the top of Real’s wishlist but it would now appear that Salah has jumped to the front of the queue due to his incredible form at Anfield.

Real are likely to be watching the player again when the Reds host Newcastle this Sunday, while the Spanish giants are next in action against Espanyol on Wednesday night.

