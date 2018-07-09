Real star in cryptic response to €100m Man Utd, Chelsea links

A reported Manchester United, Chelsea and Spurs target has cast doubt over his future with his latest comments.

AS claimed last week that United, Spurs, Roma, Juventus and AC Milan are all interested in signing Croatia international Mateo Kovacic.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have linked Chelsea and Juventus with a move, though the latter may not be able to afford the player if they splash out on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is apparently looking to use a €100m asking price to ward off potential suitors.

Kovacic joined Real from Inter Milan for €29m back in 2015, but struggled for playing time under Zinedine Zidane last season.

However, the player’s future may be in his own hands – and after Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach the World Cup semi-final, Kovacic responded to the speculation that he could leave the Bernabeu.

“If I want to stay at Real Madrid? We’ll see.”

