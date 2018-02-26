Real Madrid star favours United as star rejects plot to engineer swap

Real Madrid’s efforts to swap Gareth Bale for Harry Kane look to have been thwarted amid claims the Welshman only has eyes for Manchester United.

Despite a bright start to life in Madrid, the Welshman has failed to live up to his potential since moving to the Spanish capital back in 2013.

However, the 28-year-old is still coveted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and has long been mentioned as a potential option for Manchester United.

Perez, though, favours a possible swap deal involving prolific star Kane and a return to north London for Bale.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol states that England frontman Kane is at the top of Real’s wishlist but that Bale is unwilling to agree to the move.

The report goes on to state that Bale is holding out for a move to United instead and the chance to work with Jose Mourinho.

The forward, who was on target in the weekend win over Alaves, has overcome some of his many injury issues this season but that won’t stop Real cashing in as Perez looks to revamp a squad that has struggled badly to defend their La Liga crown this season.

Real are, however, still going well in the Champions League and have a 3-1 lead going into the second leg of their last-16 clash with PSG in Paris on March 6.

