Real Madrid star given all clear to make big-money Man Utd move

Manchester United have reportedly been given the go ahead of sign Raphael Varane this summer – if they meet Real Madrid’s £53.5million asking price.

The LaLiga champions have made a poor defence of their title this season and wholesale changes are expected at the club this summer – and having lost his place in the side, Varane is one of their big-name stars under threat.

Sergio Ramos and Nacho were Zinedine Zidane’s starting centre-back pairing during their 3-1 win over Getafe on Saturday – and reports in Spain believe Varane’s time at the club to be coming to an end.

The player has long been linked with a move to Manchester United with Jose Mourinho a confirmed admirer of the player having worked with him during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

The United manager has confirmed he plans to strengthen his midfield and defence this summer after some disappointing performances of late from Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

And with doubts surrounding the form of Victor Lindelof, United are said to have asked Real about Varane’s availability.

Now, Diario Gol claim United have been told it will cost them £53.5million (€60.9million) to land the former Lens star, who joined Real in a €10million move in 2011.

Real plan to use the money to help fund a serious summer rebuilding programme at the Bernabeu, with Varane possibly the first big-name star to leave, if the report is to be believed.

