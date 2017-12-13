Real Madrid star hints at possible move for Neymar

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has weighed in on rumours that PSG star Neymar could be set for a return to LaLiga.

​Speaking ahead of this weekend’s FIFA Club World Cup, the Brazilian seemingly hinted at the possibility of Real moving for the former Barca man, stating: “Real Madrid should have the best players.”

In a press conference ahead of the upcoming tie with Al-Jazira, Marcelo stated he was: “satisfied with our squad, which is a mix of experienced and young players.”

“I am not the one who makes the transfers, but Real Madrid should have the best players, and if any top player is to be signed, he is welcome.”

Neymar has performed well on the field since his move to Paris, however reports have surfaced suggesting he is not happy with coach Unai Emery as well as the general standard of Ligue 1.

The €222million world-record signing has amassed 15 goals and nine assists in all competitions since his move to the French capital.