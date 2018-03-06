Real star issues huge ultimatum as Chelsea ready £89m bid

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pounce for £89m-rated Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who has threatened to quit the club if he doesn’t face PSG on Tuesday night.

The Spain star has endured a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu, having been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up in what has been a difficult season domestically for the Spanish giants.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has been strongly linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea known admirers of the player.

A report in Don Balon claims that Blues striker Alvaro Morata has convinced the club’s owner Roman Abramovich to bring his old team-mate to Chelsea, with a fee of £89m being mooted.

The report also goes on to state that Isco has now threatened to quit the club if Zidane does not involve him in the Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against PSG in Paris.

That news has, unsurprisingly, put a number of Europe’s top clubs on alert, and they will no doubt be watching very closely what happens in Paris.

