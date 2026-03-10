Real Madrid star ‘is leaving’ and second exit that affects Liverpool ’50/50′ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a high profile Real Madrid star will leave in the summer, and Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on what happens with a second star whose exit chances are ’50/50′.

Real Madrid find themselves in a tricky position right now, with Los Blancos repeatedly overwhelmed by bitter rivals Barcelona over the past two seasons.

Barca won LaLiga last term and hold a four-point advantage over Real this time around. Real Madrid were beaten by Barcelona in the final of each of the last two Spanish Super Cups, and exited this year’s Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 to Albacete.

Winning the Champions League would lift the gloom, though this current side have shown nothing to suggest they’ll make it past Manchester City in the Round of 16, never mind advance all the way to the final.

Clearly, major change is required and it’s no secret Real are exploring the market for additions in defence. That’s despite signing a trio of defenders last summer – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen.

To free up room and funds for centre-back arrivals, exits are expected and per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, David Alaba is definitely leaving.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent times and with his contract up in the summer, a parting of the ways has been pencilled in.

Furthermore, fellow centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, could make way too. The 33-year-old is also off contract at season’s end, and as of now, his exit chances were rated as 50/50 by Romano.

“Alaba is leaving,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “Rudiger at the moment is 50/50. At the moment, he’s not decided yet.”

Liverpool affected by Real Madrid transfer plans

Real will aim to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer, and if both Alaba AND Rudiger go, they’ll probably need two.

As such, their chances of rekindling their interest in Liverpool’s own out-of-contract star, Ibrahima Konate, will swell if Rudiger joins Alaba in departing.

TEAMtalk recently confirmed Liverpool have put their biggest contract offer yet to Konate. Nevertheless, the Reds still don’t have the Frenchman’s green light despite optimism he can be convinced to stay.

Romano added: “Real Madrid are going to add something in defence, for sure. Could be one, could be two defenders.

“So at the moment it’s still not clear or advanced with anything on [signing] defenders.

“The situation with Ibrahima Konate is that Real Madrid stopped [pursuing him] a few months ago. I think it was November or something like that. They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, it’s still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

