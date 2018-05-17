Real Madrid star Marcelo terrified of Liverpool hotshot Mo Salah

Marcelo is “terrified” of Liverpool top-scorer Mohamed Salah, says former Egypt star Mohamed Aboutrika.

The Real Madrid full-back has enjoyed a stellar season with five goals and eight assists, helping Los Blancos to another Champions League final appearance.

The 30-year-old will, barring injury, line up against Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26 and Aboutrika says Salah has the upper hand.

Salah, who has scored 44 goals in all competitions this term, came up against Marcelo during the 2012 London Olympics where he scored in a 3-2 defeat to Brazil.

Aboutrika also scored in that game and has backed Salah and Liverpool to topple Real Madrid in Kiev.

“Liverpool have a big chance to win the Champions League against Real Madrid,” Aboutrika as cited by the Daily Star.

“I witnessed on that pitch what Salah can do to Marcelo during the Olympic Games.

“I was playing with Egypt against Brazil. Marcelo is terrified of Salah.

“I noticed the same thing in the Champions League when Roma played against Real.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.