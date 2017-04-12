Real Madrid star open to Chelsea and Tottenham advances

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata admits he is open to a move to the Premier League, and confirmed he has held talks with clubs before.

The Spaniard, who has found his playing time limited since returning to Madrid from Juventus, has been persistently linked with a switch to England in the gossip columns.

Now, he has confirmed he has spoken to Chelsea and Tottenham about joining them in the past, and says he is very much open to signing for them should the opportunity arise again.

“Various Premier League coaches called to tell me to play for them,” Morata told The Guardian.

“I spoke directly to Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, although the norm is clubs call my dad or agent. Madrid said they didn’t want to sell, so here I am.

“I remember talking to my dad [about Chelsea] then and him saying: ‘This guy’s going to win the league there’.

“If an offer like that came again and they want to sell, I shouldn’t close doors. I loved Italy but if one day I have to leave, I’m sure it will be to the Premier League.”