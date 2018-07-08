Real Madrid star provides fresh twist in Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Real Madrid star Luka Modric does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club this summer despite persistent links with Juventus.

Reports this week have suggested that Ronaldo could be about to call time on his record-breaking nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, with Juventus heavily linked with the Portugal superstar.

Modric however hopes – and thinks – that the 33-year-old will end up staying in LaLiga with the Spanish giants.

Speaking after Croatia’s World Cup quarter-final win over Russia, Modric said in AS: “Let’s see what happens. I don’t think he’s going to go and I would like him to stay because he’s the best player in the world.

“He means a lot and hopefully he will stay.”

The Croatia captain, who has won four Champions League titles alongside Ronaldo, added of Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer: “I think he’s going to stay, that’s my opinion.

“It would be very good if he stayed because I can’t imagine him in any other European team.”