Real Madrid star ready to demand exit if former Man Utd boss arrives

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly prepared to quit the club should they appoint Jose Mourinho as their next boss.

AS reported last week that Ramos and Real president Florentino Perez had “a huge row” in the Bernabeu dressing room in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Ajax on Tuesday.

Perez did not take the latest setback well and questioned the attitude of the players and branded them “disgraceful”.

The Spanish paper claim the attack lasted for “several minutes” before Ramos, who was suspended, stepped in to defend the Los Blancos squad.

The source even claimed that the centre-back said: “Pay me up and I’ll go,” after launching a scathing attack on the club’s board for their lack of preparation.

Now, a report from the same source AS suggests that Mourinho’s arrival at Santiago Bernabeu is imminent, with Solari’s exit seemingly nailed on after a string of disastrous results.

However, Ramos is not keen on being managed by the Portuguese and as such will look to leave if the appointment is made.

Juventus are said to be lining up a summer bid to bring the Spain international to Serie A, while they have also been linked with Marcelo, with reports suggesting Ramos had a bust-up in training with the Brazilian on Saturday.

United were linked with the defender in 2015, but their hopes were dashed when the LaLiga club announced he has signed a new contract until 2020.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!