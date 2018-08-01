Real Madrid star rejects Man Utd transfer despite €60m offer

Manchester United have submitted a bid for Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic – only for the player to reportedly to reject a move to Old Trafford.

The news continues the trend of Real Madrid players rejecting a move to United, after Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos were both speculated to have dismissed a move.

The Red Devils have just eight days to conclude their transfer business, and Jose Mourinho, whose anger is threatening to come to the boil, has admitted he wants at least two new recruits.

United are thought to be on the hunt for a centre-back and winger, but Spanish news outlet Marca were the ones to reveal the surprise bid for Kovacic.

The Croatia international would be open to a move away from Real, after struggling for game time since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2014 – but it appears United aren’t in his plans.

