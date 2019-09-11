Real Madrid star responds to Arsenal rumours and reveals Zidane promise

Vinicius Junior believes he’s set for a long and successful spell in the Real Madrid side after being handed assurances over his role in the side this season.

The Brazilian forward enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Bernabeu, having arrived in a €45m deal from Flamengo in summer 2018, scoring four times and weighing in with as many assists in 19 starts before injury curtailed his progress.

However, after a summer of heavy investment, which saw the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic added to their attacking ranks, the Brazilian was linked with a possible switch to Arsenal.

As per reports in his homeland earlier this month, Arsenal’s new director of football Edu was reported to have made an approach for his countryman, only for the offer to be firmly rejected.

And the 19-year-old, when asked about Arsenal’s interest and his first-team prospects for Los Blancos this season, insists he has been given Zidane’s word that he will play a regular part.

“Zidane always tells me to be relaxed and to keep growing,” Vinicius said whilst being on international duty with Brazil.

“Because if I do so, and because I am treated so well by everybody, he says that I will be playing there for a very long time, much like Casemiro.”

Vinicius could be asked to switch flanks this season to accommodate the arrival of Eden Hazard, who likes to play off the left-hand side of the attack and the Brazilian insists he is happy to do so for the good of the team.

“Regarding playing on the right-hand side, this is something that I did in youth football and now this is what I am doing with Real Madrid.

“I think it is important for me and my career to be able to play on both sides and I am not as used to playing on the right, but I want to adapt and to grow stronger in various positions,” he added.

