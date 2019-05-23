Real Madrid star sends message to Liverpool, Man Utd amid £131m links

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has offered an update on his future amid continued links with a move to the Premier League, a report claims.

It was claimed in February that Real are ready to consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Chelsea have reportedly told Los Blancos that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Eden Hazard or they won’t sell the Belgium playmaker.

Their Premier League rivals Liverpool were apparently alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m), and Manchester United have also been credited with interested.

The 23-year-old has struggled for form this season, amassing six goals and seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Despite continued suggestions of a summer exit, Asensio’s latest post on Instagram hints that he has no intentions of leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

“A complicated season, which has been full of difficulties, has finished. It was far from the level that our marvellous fans deserve,” the Spaniard said.

“We will pick ourselves up, we will get better and we will give our all so that Madrid fans will be able to enjoy their team again next season [as we look to] return your unconditional support and love.

“We promise to fight with renewed energy for every cup until the end.”Madrid always comes back. Hala Madrid!”

