Real Madrid star snubs possible Man Utd move as part of huge swap deal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly against moving to Manchester United as part of a swap deal for David De Gea.

Courtois only moved from Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, and his desire is to remain in Madrid beyond this summer, according to The Sun.

The world-record deal for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga paved the way for his exit, with Mateo Kovacic heading to west London as part of the deal.

They claim that talks begun between Real and United over a potential goalkeeper swap deal, that would see the Belgium international move to Old Trafford in exchange for De Gea.

Courtois has struggled since his arrival at Los Blancos though, with returning manager Zinedine Zidane axing him in favour of Keylor Navas.

The 26-year-old though apparently has no interest in returning to the Premier League, and would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain if he is forced to leave.