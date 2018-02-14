Real keeper won’t be used in moves for Chelsea, Man Utd stars

Keylor Navas has no intention of being used as part of Real Madrid’s attempts to sign either Thibaut Courtois or David De Gea this summer, according to reports.

Los Blancos look ready to push through with their plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer after doubts emerged over the form of Costa Rican Navas.

And with Courtois recently hinting he could look to move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, the towering Belgian has emerged as a strong contender to move to the Bernabeu ahead of long-term target de Gea.

However, Spanish publication Don Balon claims Navas has already pre-empted any potential swap by informing Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he would reject any offer if used as bait in a potential deal.

The Costa Rica international has won the Champions League twice while at the Spanish giants and would be likely to lose his place in the side if either Courtois or De Gea signed joined.

Navas, who joined Real Madrid in a €10million switch from Levante in 2014, was close to joining United in 2015 as part of the deal that would have brought De Gea to the Bernabeu.

The 76-times capped stopper, 31, has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.