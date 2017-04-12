Real Madrid star tells club to sign Dele Alli – report

Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid to sign Tottenham star Dele Alli this summer, according to reports.

Bale himself made the move from White Hart Lane to the Santiago Bernabeu in what was then world record £85million.

Spanish outlet Diaro Gol states that he wants Dele Alli to do the same as he did four years ago and move to the La Liga giants.

Alli has been a crucial part of successful season for Spurs, who sit second in the Premier League table, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further six in all competitions.

The England international is expected to scoop the upcoming Young Player of the Season award.

