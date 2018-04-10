Real Madrid star tipped for Liverpool as Man Utd prioritise elsewhere

Gareth Bale is willing to move to Liverpool if Manchester United cannot find room for him in their squad, according to reports in the Spanish press.

It’s believed the Welshman has already decided to quit the Bernabeu after five seasons this summer regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season. Zinedine Zidane lifted the lid on the player’s current frustrations at the Bernabeu on Sunday and it’s now claimed Bale has instructed his agent to secure him a return to the Premier League.

Manchester United were thought to be leading the race to sign the former Tottenham man, but it would appear their priorities lie in strengthening their defence and midfield – leaving Chelsea and Liverpool to slug it out.

However, Don Balon claims it is Liverpool who lead the race for the winger and it’s suggested they are already in negotiations with Real Madrid over his reported €90million (£78.3m) asking price.

The Spanish outlet claims the Reds are willing to pay Bale club-record wages of £300,000 a week to move to Anfield and supplement an attack that already boasts Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Meanwhile, Bale has been slammed by Jorge Valdano.

The former Real Madrid player and coach said of the Welshman: “Nothing he does is worth €100million.”

