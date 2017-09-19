Real Madrid star with €310m exit clause takes veiled dig at Mourinho

Dani Carvajal has credited the exit of Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid as the turning point in his career after he signed a new deal to 2022.

The right-back has emerged as one of the most consistent performers at the Bernabeu in recent seasons and was on Monday handed a five-year contract, with some reports suggesting the buy-out clause had been set at a staggering €310million.

The Spain star rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, but his career at the Bernabeu was brought to a halt without a first-team appearance to his name when then Real boss Mourinho sanctioned the player’s €5million sale to Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

That was the trigger for great things for Carvajal, who after shining during his year in the Bundesliga, returned to Real Madrid when, with Mourinho now gone, the club activated his buy-back clause.

His return to the Bernabeu cost Real €6.5million under the terms of the agreement, and asked about why he left in the first place, Carvajal was in no doubt about who was responsible.

“I was in the academy and at that moment he [Mourinho] didn’t think I was ready for the first team,” said Carvajal.

“Then our paths went different ways and I returned to the club.”

Carvajal has gone on to make 166 appearances for the club, and asked about his buy-out clause, the player insists he is only focused on his career at Real Madrid.

“I don’t remember exactly what the clause is, but it’s high so that no one can take me away,’ said the 25-year-old.

“When someone is as certain as I am, I want to always be here, I don’t even bother listening to the offers. I’m focused on giving my best and the club is rewarding me. We don’t listen to offers.”

Carvajal has four goals for Los Blancos and has been capped 13 times by Spain, with his new deal taking him through to his 30th birthday.