Real Madrid star with €700m clause responds to Chelsea, Liverpool links

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has seemingly poured cold water on any chance of him making a January move to the Premier League.

The Spain international is somewhat out of favour at the Bernabeu under new coach Santiago Solari, having made just a handful of LaLiga starts all season.

It is understood he is surplus to requirements in Madrid and will be allowed to move next summer, with Jurgen Klopp apparently very keen as he finally looks to replace Philippe Coutinho.

The Sun claimed earlier in December that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were are all interested in signing the player, with reports in Spain claiming he and Solari’s relationship is a “ticking time bomb”.

Isco, who has a huge €700m buyout clause in his contract, is under contract until 2022 but Real are likely to get just a 10th of his release clause if they put the playmaker up for sale.

However Isco has broken his silence on the rumours, disappointing possible suitors by claiming he is not looking for a January exit.

“I’m not thinking about leaving in the winter market,” the Spain international told Deportes Cuatro on Sunday.

“I’m very happy, my goal is to win many titles at Real Madrid.”