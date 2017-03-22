Real Madrid stars could be part of any deal for De Gea

Real Madrid may finally have hope in their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, but a deal would come at a big price.

The Red Devils have fended off Real’s interest in the Spain international for two summers running, but according to reports they may finally be giving in.

De Gea almost made the switch to the Spanish capital in the 2015 summer transfer window, but deadline-day delays in paperwork prevented a deal going through.

According to Spanish football site Don Balon, a deal could finally be struck if Jose Mourinho is willing to accept a swap deal for the ‘keeper.

The report claims that Isco and James Rodriguez have already been offered to United, but Mourinho wants one of Madrid’s top stars in return, such as Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Raphael Varane or Luka Modric.

Selling De Gea would be a huge decision, and obtaining a star in return would soften the negative image United may garner amongst its supporters.

As reported by The Times in February, United would likely demand a transfer fee befitting one of the world’s top goalkeepers if Madrid are unwilling to do a swap deal, due to the fact De Gea has no release clause.