Real Madrid are interested in a classy winger whose been linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid reportedly have the upper hand in the race to sign a superstar winger who’s been linked with Liverpool, while Xabi Alonso is set for an ‘ultimate test’ as he battles to save himself from the sack.

Los Blancos have big plans for the coming transfer windows, but that is partly out of necessity, with the future of players such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo increasingly uncertain.

The Saudi Pro League are prepared to offer Vini Jr stupid money to leave the Bernabeu, and it remains to be seen whether any concrete monster offers arrive for the Brazilian.

But Madrid are always on the lookout for top talents who can improve their squad, and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has reportedly emerged as a target.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s future at the club continues to hang in the balance, with a 3-2 win over third-tier side Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday doing little to rebuild confidence.

Reports suggest the Spaniard is still on the brink of the sack, as Madrid trail Barcelona in the LaLiga title race by four points, and struggle in the all-important Champions League.

Elite winger chooses Real Madrid over Liverpool

Williams, 23, has emerged as one of Europe’s most coveted wingers. He has notched 33 goals and 34 assists in 183 appearances for Athletic, and impressed for Spain at last year’s European Championships.

And despite struggling with injuries this season, Williams’ stock remains very high, and that has seen him linked with a host of top clubs recently.

Recent reports from Spain have named Arsenal and Liverpool are suitors for the wide man, while Barcelona’s interest is well-documented.

Liverpool are said to view Williams as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who could leave Anfield next summer due to a ‘gentlemen’s agreement.’

However, it is said to be Madrid who hold the advantage in the race for Williams, as the reports suggest that he has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

‘Despite strong interest from abroad, especially from the Premier League, the player’s desire is unequivocal,’ the report reads.

‘Nico Williams wants to sign for Real Madrid and is willing to wait for the right moment for that opportunity to materialise’.

Madrid are claimed to view Williams as a potential replacement for Vini Jr, who, as mentioned, is being linked with a potential Los Blancos exit.

Xabi Alonso faces ‘ultimate test’ to avoid sack

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the speculation that Madrid already have a replacement in mind for Alonso – Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Following the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, Alonso was given three games to save himself from the sack: Alaves, Talavera and Sevilla.

Madrid scraped past Alaves with a 2-1 victory, and as mentioned, narrowly avoided an upset vs Talavera. But the clash against Sevilla on Saturday is a much tougher test.

With this in mind, Spanish outlet Marca reports that Alonso is still ‘under surveillance’, despite the recent wins.

The report has noted: ‘The manager’s credibility remains at rock bottom, and doubts persist within the club, not so much because of the specific results but because of a much more worrying reality: the team’s performance isn’t improving, and the feeling is that the sporting project is heading nowhere.’

‘Saturday brings another test against Sevilla, after which a new period of reflection will begin in the boardroom.

‘The future doesn’t look promising for Xabi Alonso unless there’s an immediate and decisive turnaround. If they pass the Sevilla test, the Spanish Super Cup appears to be the ultimate test.’

Ex-Man Utd man shocked at star’s Madrid success

One of the big positives for Madrid this season has been the performances of left-back Alvaro Carreras, whom they signed from Benfica over the summer.

Carreras is a product of Manchester United’s academy, but the Red Devils chose to sell him to Benfica in 2024.

And now, former United star Phil Jones has admitted that he is surprised to see Carreras doing so well, after he struggled to make an impact during a loan with Preston North End in 2022/23.

“Yeah, Incredible. Incredible player. Incredible player,” Jones said in a recent interview.

“I didn’t think he’d get to that level. Don’t forget, he went out on loan to Preston and wasn’t playing that regularly at Preston. He was brilliant.

“And the reason that people would look at him and go ‘maybe not for us’ is because he probably lacked pace.

“And as a left back, he’s tall. He’s got like sort of a really lanky way of running. But I thought he was brilliant. I thought technically he was brilliant. He kept the ball. He never gave the ball away.

“He was one that surprised me why United let him go.”

