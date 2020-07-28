Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Champions League clash against Manchester City as he quarantines.

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic forward gave the positive result as players and staff returned to the training ground following a few days off after securing the league title.

A club statement said: “After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid medical services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

Mariano was a long shot to face City to begin with, having been a fringe player for Madrid this season. He has made only seven appearances this campaign, five of them as a substitute in LaLiga, and has not appeared in a Champions League matchday squad.

Madrid are due to play their second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in Manchester on August 7. They trail 2-1 from the first leg, having played back in March before the pandemic forced the suspension of the season.

The second-leg clash w will be exempt from the re-imposed 14-day quarantine rule on travellers from Spain, the UK government has confirmed.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told Sky Sports News that the current guidelines remain in place for enabling selected elite international sporting events to take place this summer.

They stipulate that “exempted individuals will live and work in controlled “bubbled” environments behind closed doors,” and that this applies to “sports stars, event officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media.”