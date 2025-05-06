Real Madrid are reportedly ready to deliver a major transfer blow to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea as they look to win the race for outstanding Ajax talent Jorrel Hato this summer.

The 19-year-old Netherlands international is expected to be one of the most sought-after defenders in European football in the upcoming summer window, having showcased his talents at Ajax again this season.

Indeed, Hato‘s ability to play at a high level at both centre-back and left-back has turned the heads of many top European clubs, while his tactical maturity and calmness on the ball belies his age.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Hato is now firmly on Liverpool’s radar, having previously been heavily tipped to join Arsenal – who are long-term admirers of the talented teenager.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also thrown their hat into the ring as they plot moves for two new central defenders this summer. Indeed, it’s been reported that the Blues have already held discussions over a potential swoop.

But now a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Real are keeping a close eye on the player’s development with a view to hijacking any Premier League deal for Hato.

Indeed, his ability to slot into different defensive roles in the defensive line aligns well with Real Madrid’s preference for multi-functional players, particularly with question marks lingering over the futures of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at left-back.

Real Madrid looking to avoid Hato bidding war

Dutch media are already reporting that a bidding war could ensue Hato, who is expected to cost in the region of €45-50m (£37.6m, $48.7m – £41.8m, $54m).

However, despite their firm interest in the Ajax man, that is something that Real will look to avoid at all costs.

It’s stated that the LaLiga giants are determined not to compromise their financial discipline or disrupt the balance in their dressing room, even for a talent as promising as Hato.

To that end, Florentino Perez and the club’s sporting directors have consistently looked to avoid being dragged into any dramatic transfer battles and are searching for more strategic and well-structured deals instead.

Indeed, the report adds that Real’s best hope of winning the race for Hato’s signature will be if Ajax are open to ‘more modest negotiations’.

Hato has scored three goals and added six assists in 47 games in competitions for Ajax this season, playing all but one game in the left-back position.

