Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign outstanding Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with Manchester United and it had appeared that the 24-year-old playmaker was bound for Old Trafford, before United turned their focus towards getting a deal for Harry Maguire over the line first.

That allowed Tottenham to enter the running, with representatives heading to Lisbon to discuss a potential deal for the Portugal star.

However, their initial bid for the player was turned down, with Sporting wanting their £63m valuation met before personal terms can even begin to be discussed.

Many reports claimed that Spurs had actually jumped ahead of United in the race for the player, but now Record claims that Real have come in at the last minute in a bid to snap up Fernandes.

The Portuguese daily states that Los Blancos have called upon super-agent Jorge Mendes to mediate talks between the parties and that Real boss Zinedine Zidane has given his consent to the move.

