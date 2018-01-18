Real Madrid stunned as top star claims he is joining Man Utd

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly told the La Liga giants that he is on his way to Manchester United.

Bale has been a long-time target for United but is believed to have turned down moves to Old Trafford twice before.

It had been thought, however, that Jose Mourinho was prepared to end his interest in the Wales star, due to the imminent arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

But Don Balon claims that the 29-year-old has told Real that he will be joining Sanchez at Old Trafford, although whether that will be in January or the summer is unclear at this stage.

The former Tottenham attacker has struggled for injuries over the past 12 months and has been rumoured to be part of a dramatic shake-up of the playing and coaching staff at The Bernabeu.

Real president Florentino Perez is said to be ready to wield the axe after a disastrous La Liga title defence, with boss Zinedine Zidane and some of the clubs highest profile stars, including top man Cristiano Ronaldo, set to be moved on.

The report goes on to state that Bale has been in secret talks with United over the last few weeks and that the player is even prepared to take a pay cut to seal his move.

But ESPN pundit and former Liverpool star, Steve Nicol, does not believe that Bale will be a hit at Old Trafford.

He said: “No, I don’t see him as a Mourinho player.

“Bale is a player that you’ve got to give a lot of licence to to go and find the ball, to go and get it and then do what you do, which is score spectacular goals and use pace and all those things.

“I just don’t see him fitting in at United.

“I think it would be a lot of money for a guy who in the last 12 months has probably been sat on his backside more than he’s played on the field with injuries.

“So I just don’t see this happening, no. This is a miss for me.”