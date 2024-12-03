Real Madrid have lost out on Martin Baturina, with PSG at the front of the queue

Real Madrid have reportedly been turned down by Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina, who was reluctant to follow their plans, and the Manchester United target is instead closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain than any other side.

Baturina has the makings of a player who could star at the highest level. Many Croatian players have starred in their homeland before moving on to bigger European sides, and the midfielder could be the next.

In 140 games for Dinamo Zagreb, he has been directly involved in 52 goals from attacking-midfield.

Manchester United have since placed their attention on him, with TEAMtalk aware that a January move is one being weighed up by the Red Devils, but Zagreb expect Baturina to stay until the summer.

A report from Germanijak reiterates that the Croatian outfit don’t want to sell until the summer, but Baturina could move to PSG beyond then, with the French giants are ‘most advanced’ in negotiations for him.

Real Madrid have already missed their shot at luring Baturina in.

The report states they had offered him a move there, on an initial five-year deal, but it included sending the 21-year-old out on loan for the first two years, of that, something he was not willing to agree to.

No Luka Modric reunion

Baturina has been likened to Croatian compatriot Luka Modric – the 39-year-old is said to be an admirer of his game – and could have joined him on the books at Real if he joined in January.

The pair have played seven times together for Croatia, and the torch passing in the national team could have been made easier had Baturina also featured alongside Modric in club football.

There is little doubt having the midfield legend available wherever he turns would have made Baturina a better player.

But given he was to be sent out on loan immediately by Real, that would not have happened, with Modric’s contract up in the summer.

As such, there’s no blame in Baturina not wanting to do go down that path, especially if a move to PSG, United or another big side is on the cards.

Real Madrid round-up: Dalot move surging on

As the chances of Trent Alexander-Arnold have began to look slimmer, Real have reportedly turned their attention to Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, and the latest report suggests Los Blancos are actively planning the £50million (€60.2m/$63.2m) signing.

That said, it’s not believed there is yet a definitive answer on if Alexander-Arnold will stay or leave Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Real are one of the huge clubs said to be keeping tabs on Mason Greenwood, with the former Manchester United man lighting up Ligue 1.

And the La Liga giants have been joined in the pursuit of Cristian Romero by Premier League champions Manchester City. The Tottenham defender is said to be keen to play Champions League football.

Who is Martin Baturina?

Born in February 2003, Baturina is a product of the famous Dinamo Zagreb youth academy that has produced stars like Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol.

He is also from a footballing family as his dad is former Croatia international Mate Baturina and his older brother, Roko, is currently playing for Malaga.

Standing at 5ft 8in, Baturina is a diminutive attacking-midfielder who has a low centre of gravity, which allows him to twist and turn out of tight spaces.

His vision, technical ability and dribbling skills have earned him comparisons to Modric, who left Zagreb for Tottenham and has since enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid.

“When you compare the two at the same age, you could say that Baturina is further in his development at the same age than Modric,” Croatian journalist Dragan Stojanovic said via Transfermarkt.

“There is no doubt that he is very developed for his age. His strengths are his playmaking abilities, he always has an idea of what to do with the ball next, and reads the game very well.”

He added: “There are almost no weaknesses. Perhaps his only soft spot is his consistency. But I have no doubt that he will be the new Modric.”