Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has ended all speculation over a free transfer switch to Real Madrid this summer after putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

On Tuesday evening, Bayern confirmed that the 24-year-old Canada international has signed a new five-year deal running until June 2030, delivering a big blow to Real in the process.

Davies‘ previous contract was set to expire in June, and he was widely expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent after a lengthy pursuit of the player from the LaLiga outfit.

The full-back has won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League since joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps back in January 2019 and has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season – scoring once and adding three assists in that time.

Bayern currently sit top of the Bundesliga, six points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen, while Vincent Kompany’s side face a two-legged Champions League play-off against Celtic.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract at this great club,” Davies, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, said.

“I came to FC Bayern when I was 18 and just wanted to learn as much as possible every day to become one of the best in my position. Now I’m looking forward to another five years together. I’ve already achieved a lot here, but there’s more to come.”

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: “Alphonso Davies has become one of the best players in the world in his position at Bayern and has attracted a lot of interest.

“The fact he wants to continue here with us shows Bayern’s status in international football and that Alphonso has found his sporting home in Munich.”

The announcement comes just a day after captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer extended his contract for another year, with the 28-year-old now tied to Bayern until 2026.

German media also reported on Tuesday that negotiations are ongoing for contract extensions for key players Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich, who have been strongly tipped to move to the Premier League.

