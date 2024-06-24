Two Real Madrid stars will ditch the Bernabeu for lucrative moves to the middle east, and why both players are leaving despite Carlo Ancelotti wanting them to stay has been revealed.

The LaLiga and Champions League winners very rarely fail to get their way in the transfer market these days.

Real Madrid fended off stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham one year ago. That was despite the Premier League sides being willing to pay higher transfer fees.

Los Blancos have also secured arguably the greatest free agent pick-up in football history by luring Kylian Mbappe to the club.

However, two players already in Madrid – one a stalwart and the other a loanee – have both elected to sever ties.

Firstly, captain Nacho Fernandez is on the cusp of completing a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

Ancelotti has hoped Nacho would sign a contract extension, though the veteran centre-half has chosen to try a new experience in the middle east.

Nacho has agreed a two-year deal with the Saudi side and a medical has already been passed.

The homegrown defender will therefore bring his 23-year association with Real Madrid to a close when his contract expires on June 30.

Nacho did have opportunities to remain in Europe, though out of respect and loyalty to Real Madrid, refused to entertain the idea of remaining on the continent.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Five incredible Real Madrid targets at 2024 Copa America, including Premier League trio

Joselu snubs Real Madrid

Elsewhere, Ancelott and Real Madrid intended to activate the bargain €1.5m option to buy in Joselu’s loan agreement from Espanyol.

The 34-year-old scored 18 goals in 49 appearances for Real Madrid last term and despite his advancing age, emerged as a surprise transfer target for Man Utd.

Real Madrid signalled their intention to take up their buy option, though according to Fabrizio Romano, they’ll be denied that chance.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list

Taking to X, the transfer guru revealed Joselu has instead opted to sign with Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Romano wrote: “Joselu leaves Real Madrid and he’s set to join Qatari side Al Gharafa, decision made!

“Deal at final stages with Al Gharafa as details will be clarified soon with the striker.

“Ancelotti wanted to keep Joselu but he’s set for new chapter in Qatar. Here we go, soon.”

Reports elsewhere claimed the imminent arrivals of Mbappe and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick were behind Joselu’s decision to leave.

Joselu’s chances of regular game-time are only likely to plummet once that duo arrives and rather than warm the bench, the Spaniard has chosen a move where he’ll play far more regularly.

DON’T MISS: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made as Kylian Mbappe joins