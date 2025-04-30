A Real Madrid superstar could line up in the Premier League next season

A Real Madrid superstar intends to leave and the club will sanction a blockbuster sale unless one thing happens, according to two separate sources.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe looked to strengthen a Real Madrid side that were already LaLiga and Champions League holders at the time. However, initial difficulties in formulating the new-look forward line, combined with key defensive injuries and the rise of Barcelona under Hansi Flick leaves Real Madrid staring down the barrel of a disastrous season.

Los Blancos trail Barcelona in LaLiga by four points and were sunk by their greatest rivals in the final of the Copa del Rey last weekend.

Barcelona also defeated Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, while there was to be no respite in the Champions League thanks to Arsenal.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will pay the price for the club’s failings when removed from power sooner rather than later.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is expected to succeed the Italian and according to two reports, he’ll immediately be tasked with determining Rodrygo’s fate.

According to Radio Marca, ‘Rodrygo is considering leaving Real Madrid.’

Explaining why, the report claimed the Brazilian has not taken well to being marginalised following Mbappe’s arrival.

Rodrygo is no longer an undroppable component in the club’s attack and the greater emphasis placed on Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Mbappe is said to have ‘saddened’ the winger.

A second source in the form of El Chiringuito have reported the same, though they were rather more blunt in their update.

‘If an OFFER arrives… RODRYGO WILL NOT CONTINUE at REAL MADRID,’ the outlet’s update stated on X.

According to Radio Marca, only one thing can save Rodrygo’s career at the Bernabeu and prevent an exit.

The report added: ‘Now only an express request from the new coach (everything points to Xabi Alonso) to convince him to stay would change the idea that the footballer has today, which is to close his time at a club that he admires and in a city that he loves.’

Where could Rodrygo go?

Some outlets have positioned Manchester United as favourites, though those doing so are citing an old report from an extremely unreliable Spanish publication.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked by slightly more credible outlets in Spain. Arsenal are understood to have enquired into the Brazilian’s situation.

Elsewhere, Radio Marca hinted at a move to Saudi Arabia if Rodrygo leaves Europe altogether.

The report concluded: ‘MARCA reported a few months ago that the player had a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, but neither the player nor Real Madrid were keen on parting with him.

‘Today, the situation has changed, and Rodrygo Goes will have no shortage of options from major European teams.’

