Real Madrid superstar delays £300m contract call in the wake of Saudi transfer interest

Vinicius Junior is not ready to give his answer to a £300m offer

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has reportedly decided not to make a decision on a new contract until the end of the season, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Vinicius has become one of the biggest names in world football of late. He has surpassed 10 La Liga goals for Spanish juggernauts Real in each of the past three seasons.

Last season, he netted 15 goals in the league, with six assists to go alongside them, but he also added six goals and five assists in 10 Champions League games, including a goal in the final, where they beat Manchester City.

Unsurprisingly, he has since been linked with some of the biggest sides in the world. Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with interest.

As have some cash-rich sides, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

Of late, it was suggested that a £300million offer was to come in for the Brazilian superstar.

It has also been suggested that Vinicius was forced to say no to a transfer to the Middle East, something his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has denied.

Yet Saudi interest is seemingly still hovering, and the superstar has made a big call on his next contract in the wake of it.

Vinicius to delay contract call

Indeed, it’s said he has delayed a decision about a new contract until 2025, because he doesn’t want to scupper his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, however signing a new deal or rejecting one would do that.

It is suggested that a yearly wage of nearly £300million has been discussed with the attacker.

That would be one of the highest yearly wages in world football.

That he doesn’t yet want to accept that is something of a shock, particularly as he has been with Real for over six seasons.

Saudi interest playing a part

It is said that Saudi interest has played a role in Vinicius deciding not to pen new terms with Real just yet.

He may possibly be able to earn even more in the Middle East.

But the way his career is going, he could be one of the very best players in the world for a long time in Spain, given he is still only 24.

If he were to move to Saudi, the level of football would suggest his form could drop off, as he would not be pushed as hard.

In any case, he might well pen a new deal with Real in 2025, but for now, things are up in the air, which means anything is possible.

