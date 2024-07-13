Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger is a serious target for two clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to reports in his native Germany, who would be willing to make him the best-paid defender in the world – with Los Blancos lining up a couple of centre-back targets for themselves.

Rudiger has now made more than 100 appearances for Real Madrid, with whom he won the Champions League and LaLiga double last season. The former Chelsea star has cemented his reputation as one of the world’s best in his position.

According to Sky Sports Germany, there are two Saudi clubs willing to offer Rudiger a contract that reflects that. It’s claimed that Al Hilal – the current champions of the Saudi Pro League – and Al-Nassr – the club Cristiano Ronaldo plays for – are interested in Rudiger.

Real Madrid have already lost one centre-back to the Saudi Pro League this summer after captain Nacho Fernandez joined newly promoted side Al-Qadsiah to end his lengthy one-club association.

Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could be worried about Rudiger being tempted away to a similar destination.

If he was to join Al Hilal, he would be part of the same squad as Kalidou Koulibaly (the current highest-paid defender in the world), Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, among others.

Meanwhile, in addition to Ronaldo, Al-Nassr could link him up with Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane and more.

However, the report claims Rudiger is not interested in the move at the moment and still sees himself playing for Real Madrid next season.

In fact, he remains under contract at the Bernabeu until 2026. And even if Rudiger had been interested in an exit, it would have taken a lot to convince his current employers to sell him.

On top of Nacho’s exit at the end of his contract, Real Madrid are still dealing with the long-term absence of David Alaba due to injury.

Furthermore, they have cashed in on Rafa Marin after his loan spell with Alaves, selling the centre-back to Napoli instead of reintegrating him.

It means Rudiger will take on a vital role once more as Real Madrid commence their defence of their status as the champions of Spain and Europe.

The former Stuttgart and Roma star still has plenty to offer on the European stage and won’t be making the move to the Middle East just yet, it appears.

Real Madrid seek defensive reinforcements

Real Madrid’s task now is to find appropriate competition for him in their squad. Recently, they have been linked with Lille’s Leny Yoro as a centre-back target, but Manchester United have been bidding for him too.

Yoro would supposedly favour a move to Madrid out of the two destinations, but Man Utd keep trying to tempt him, so Los Merengues will need to convince Lille if they are serious with their own pursuit.

Sky Sports Germany insists it’s a straight choice between the two clubs for Yoro. However, Real Madrid are making contingency plans in case they miss out.

German sources have also suggested that Real Madrid’s plan B would be Diogo Leite, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Real Madrid considered the 25-year-old back in January when Alaba injured his ACL, so could revive their interest if they learn in the coming week that Yoro might be moving elsewhere.

