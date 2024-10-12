Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal have emerged as strong admirers of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior after a bombshell claim about the future of Neymar.

Neymar became the most expensive footballer in history when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for €222m. Last summer, he left the French giants for Al Hilal, but his spell in the Saudi Pro League hasn’t got off the ground due to a serious injury.

Now, there are rumours developing that Neymar could be replaced at Al Hilal by Vinicius in a transfer that could come closer to threatening Neymar’s €222m transfer record than any other move since.

According to Marca, Al Hilal have been identified as the main contenders to take Ballon d’Or candidate Vinicius Jr to Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius was linked with a Saudi switch in the summer and those suitors from the Middle East could be at play again in the summer of 2025.

The report even claims Al Hilal could see if there are any loopholes in Neymar’s contract to release him if he struggles to recover his levels after his long-term absence.

That could then pave the way for Al Hilal to try and replace Neymar with his compatriot, Vinicius.

DON’T MISS – The dream Real Madrid lineup for next season with five incredible 2025 Galactico signings

Will Vinicius make Saudi switch?

Under contract at the Bernabeu until 2027 and with a €1bn release clause in his contract, getting Vinicius out of Madrid would be an extremely expensive and complicated operation.

With that in mind, any expectations of him leaving for Al Hilal ought to be tempered down for the time being, especially while he aims to establish himself as someone with a case for being the world’s best player.

Even Marca‘s report admits the Saudi dreams about Vinicius are currently ‘far from being a possibility with any chance of becoming a reality’.

As for what happens with Neymar, though, developments will be well worth watching out for. He is only under contract in Saudi Arabia until the end of the season, although there is an option to extend until 2026.

Real Madrid ramp up defensive transfer plans

Most of the rumours about incoming players for Real Madrid at the moment seem to be about defensive players, which may be a sign that they aren’t regarding the potential loss of Vinicius as something they need to concretely prepare for.

The current Champions League holders have been linked with a top Brazilian prospect to strengthen at centre-back, for example, but would have to beat Barcelona to get their man.

A more established target could be Arsenal’s William Saliba, one of two high-profile Premier League defenders they are being linked with alongside Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, although claims about the latter have been toned down recently.

Comparing Vinicius and Neymar’s careers

Two of the best wingers Brazil has produced in the 21st Century, Vinicius and Neymar have reached lofty heights of individual brilliance and collective achievements.

Some eight years older than Vinicius, Neymar has had more time to build up his collection of appearances and goals, and although some may argue he never quite fulfilled his absolute peak potential, it will take some time for his records to be matched by Real Madrid’s current no.7.

But if there ever is a chance of Vinicius making a transfer away from Madrid, he could be worth nearly as much as the value of Neymar’s 2017 move.

Still only 24, Vinicius would be the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in over a decade if he was to be voted as 2024’s best player, as some expect thanks to him scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final.

And he has plenty of prime years ahead of him to generate some big numbers in terms of his individual statistics.

For now, expect him to spend them with Real Madrid.