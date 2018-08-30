Real Madrid want Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso to replace Marcelo, according to reports.

Reports in the Italian press have claimed that Marcelo is already missing his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus last month.

And the Serie A champions are planning a raid for the Real left-back, but any deal before Friday’s European transfer deadline is unlikely, and Juve will instead look to bring in Marcelo next summer.

The 30-year-old left-back has another four years to run on his Bernabeu contract, allowing the La Liga giants to dictate a high price for the player, and Juventus may have to pay €50million.

Tuttosport now claims that Alonso, who has started the Premier League season in Maurizio Sarri’s side at Chelsea, is viewed as Los Blancos’ long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

New Real boss Julen Lopetegui worked with Alonso as coach of the Spain under-21 side and would be his preferred option.

