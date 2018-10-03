Real Madrid table €20m bid for PSG star as Tottenham enter race

Real Madrid have reportedly tabled a €20m offer to PSG for Adrien Rabiot, who is the latest midfielder to be linked with a summer switch to Tottenham.

The French World-Cup winner has long been touted for a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United joining the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan in the hunt for his services.

The 23-year-old has been a standout for PSG in recent seasons but is out of contract in the summer and could move on the cheap in the new year.

According to Don Balon, Real are making progress with an offer in the region of €20m – which is €10m shy of PSG’s €30m asking price for the player.

The report adds that some kind of compromise does not look far away and Rabiot will have the final say on his next move after turning down PSG’s final contract offer.

Real’s interest comes off the back of a report in Wednesday’s Daily Mirror that claims Spurs have stepped up their interest in the player.

Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen his central midfield, an area in which the London outfit have struggled most in recent years.

The likes of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama have been tipped for January exits, prompting plenty of speculation over potential new recruits arriving in north London at the turn of the year.

Fernando Llorente, meanwhile, has hinted that his own time at Tottenham will come to an end next summer and says he has one offer on the table already. Read the full story here…

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline