Real Madrid taken aback after Liverpool quote them huge price tag

Real Madrid’s hierarchy believe Liverpool have lost the plot after reportedly placing a huge summer price tag on Sadio Mane.

The Reds have apparently told Real it will cost a huge £196million to sign Mane this summer.

Zinedine Zidane has been re-appointed as manager of Real Madrid and he is set to oversee a major overhaul of the Los Blancos squad.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial claimed last week that Zidane had earmarked Mane as the star man he wants this summer

Spanish outlet Ok Diario now claim that Liverpool have demanded £196m to let the Senegal international go.

And Ok Diario director Eduardo Inda has claimed that Liverpool have scared off Real, who have responded by stepping back.

“One of the priorities for Real Madrid is Sadio Mane,” Inda said. “A player who has been asked for by Zidane.

“The only problem is that Liverpool has asked for 230 million euros.

“Madrid have spoken with Liverpool and they have given him this number. In Madrid they have said that they [Liverpool] have gone crazy.”

The Mirror reported last week that the Premier League leaders will not sell Mane under any conditions this summer.

Mane signed a new deal in November to keep him at Anfield until 2023 and has no buy-out in his deal, while Liverpool will reportedly ‘reject all overtures’.

They also believe that the 26-year-old is happy at Anfield and ‘will not agitate for a move’, and are ‘paying little mind’ to the reported interest from the Bernabeu club.