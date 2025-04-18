Real Madrid have reportedly ‘held talks’ with their top manager target after it was revealed Jurgen Klopp had been inundated with enquiries from big sides.

Real will soon be changing manager after heavy defeat at the hands of Arsenal, They were pumped 5-1 by the Gunners in the Champions League quarter-finals, leading to the suggestion that the manager will be booted after the Copa del Rey final.

It does not matter if he engineers victory in that game or not, he will be shown the door anyway. Ancelotti will land on his feet, as it’s believed he’s next in line to be Brazil boss.

Real hope they’ll be fine, too, having held talks with their potential new boss. Of late, it’s been suggested that could be either Klopp or Xabi Alonso, and it seems the Spaniard is the man for Real.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Alonso’s top advisor, Inaki Ibanez, has ‘held talks’ with Real ‘once again’. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly not ‘surprised’ by expect to be compensated handsomely if their manager leaves.

They hope he’ll stay, but are already looking at new managers of their own in case it doesn’t happen.

Alonso has long been suggested as Real’s favoured target, though reports in regards to Klopp have seeped in after it was suggested he was unhappy with his role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Klopp has no plans to leave

However, his agent has suggested that is in fact not the case. “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull,” he said.

A follow-up report from Sky Germany, which suggested Klopp has been inundated with attempts from other sides, has revealed the same.

‘Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly received concrete interest and inquiries from top clubs and numerous associations.

‘However, Klopp currently has no plans to take on a head coaching position next season, not even at Real Madrid or Brazil.’

Real Madrid round-up: Los Blancos hijack Zubimendi

Arsenal had reportedly felt they were closing in on the signing of Martin Zubimendi, but it’s been revealed that he’s now favouring a move to Real.

Real could snatch a Gunners man, too, with a report suggesting the north London club would be open to selling William Saliba in a certain circumstance.

Real would have to give up Arda Guler and Endrick to get the Frenchman.

However, they reportedly don’t want to do that, and will instead look to sign Saliba on a free transfer, sticking around him until his deal at the Emirates expires in 2027.

Real Madrid – who joined first?